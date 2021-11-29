BREAKING: Jury Says King & Spalding Not Liable For Associate's Firing

By Pete Brush (November 29, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Monday quickly sank a fired King & Spalding LLP associate's wrongful termination case, rejecting his allegation that the BigLaw firm showed him the door in retaliation for his ethics concerns. The Thurgood Marshall U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan, where a jury rejected a King & Spalding lawyer's wrongful termination case. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Eight female and three male jurors delivered their verdict on day seven of plaintiff David Joffe's trial against the 1,100-lawyer Atlanta firm in a case handled by U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni. Jurors needed less than two and a half hours of deliberations...

