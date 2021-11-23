Ga. Justices Nix Insurers' Protest Of Truck Crash Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (November 23, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear an appeal from an insurer that provided nonbusiness-related coverage to a trucker who hit a motorcyclist, agreeing with appellate and lower courts that the insurer must cover the crash because the trucker was off the clock when it occurred. The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that an insurer that provided nonbusiness-related coverage to a trucking company must cover a crash that occurred while the trucker was off the clock. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) The justices all agreed to deny American Southern Insurance Co.'s certiorari petition, except for Justice Carla Wong McMillian, who recused herself, the docket...

