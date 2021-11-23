Biden Admin. Should Hold Fast To Its Immigration Agenda

By Donald Kerwin (November 23, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's approval rating on immigration, according to recent polls, ranges from 18% to 35%.[1] Less than one year into his presidency, a tide of commentators has rushed forward with dire warnings on the impact of immigration on the president and his party's political prospects. He should nonetheless follow the immigration agenda set forth in his campaign and in a series of early executive orders and administrative actions. He would not be rewarded for political expediency and can expect strong opposition, however his immigration policies might evolve. The Biden administration has argued, with some merit, that it has been forced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS