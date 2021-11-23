Dream Industrial REIT Prices $197M Worth Of Green Notes

By Andrew McIntyre (November 23, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- Dream Industrial REIT has priced CA$250 million ($196.8 million) worth of green bonds as the firm seeks to make further investments in energy-efficient properties, according to an announcement from the Canada-based real estate investment trust on Tuesday. Dream Industrial REIT said Tuesday the latest round of notes are at an interest rate of 2.539% and mature in December 2026. TD Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. are acting as agents in connection with the latest deal. The green bond deal is the second such deal the firm has done of late, following a...

