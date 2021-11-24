Ill. Businessman Says He's Innocent Of VA Kickback Scheme

By Lauraann Wood (November 24, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- An Illinois businessman has pled not guilty to federal fraud charges stemming from an alleged kickback scheme involving rentals of medical equipment to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Illinois resident Darren Smith entered his plea Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall in Chicago about a week after prosecutors indicted him on seven fraud counts. Smith is accused of paying co-defendant Andrew Lee, a VA prosthetics clerk, at least $220,000 in kickbacks so that Lee would rent unnecessary and more costly equipment from his distribution company instead of purchasing the equipment as VA physicians had ordered. The government claims the scheme caused...

