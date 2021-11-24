Cipriani & Werner Adds Veteran Liability Partner In NJ

By Adrian Cruz (November 24, 2021, 3:33 PM EST) -- Cipriani & Werner PC continued its 2021 growth with the addition of an experienced partner bringing over three decades of experience working a wide range of liability matters to its Woodbridge, New Jersey, office, the firm has announced. Robert F. Ball joined Cipriani & Werner earlier this month after spending the past four and a half years with the Mid-Atlantic firm Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby. During his time there, he worked primarily on insurance defense disputes, assisting insured and self-insured clients on a statewide and national level. A graduate of Widener University Commonwealth Law School, Ball focuses his...

