Texas Panel Lets Infant Death Suit Proceed Against Docs

By Michelle Casady (November 23, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday upheld a trial court's ruling allowing parents whose infant daughter died in the neonatal intensive care unit to proceed with their wrongful death lawsuit against the doctors who provided care to the child. The ruling in favor of Rebekah and Kalum Cornett will allow their suit against Dr. Harvinder Bedi — who appealed the trial court's denial of his dismissal bid — and Dr. Sandip K. Patel — who did not appeal — to move forward. The Cornetts, whose twin girls were born prematurely at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, allege the doctors placed one...

