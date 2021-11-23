Turkey Joins US-Led Pact To Scrap Digital Taxes

By Kevin Pinner (November 23, 2021, 2:29 PM EST) -- Turkey joined a pledge among countries to drop their digital services taxes in a deal with the United States following the conclusion of talks by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to overhaul the international tax system. Turkey joins the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain and Austria in a political compromise with the U.S., which has agreed not to impose any trade sanctions over such taxes if the OECD deal takes full effect, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said Monday. Any amount of tax revenue collected beyond what the OECD deal reallocates to market jurisdictions will be available for companies to...

