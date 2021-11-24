House Dems Call For Citizenship Path In Senate Budget Bill

By James Arkin (November 24, 2021, 2:50 PM EST) -- Dozens of House Democrats are pushing their colleagues in the Senate to put a pathway to citizenship in the Build Back Better Act before the upper chamber takes up the $1.75 trillion budget bill that cleared the House earlier this month. More than 90 House Democrats signed a letter Monday calling on the Senate to reinstate a pathway to citizenship for certain groups into the legislation despite previous determinations from the Senate parliamentarian that proposals did not meet standards for the Senate's budget reconciliation rules. The letter was addressed to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS