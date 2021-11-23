Del. Chemical Plant Escapes Toxic Waste Suit, For Now

By Donald Morrison (November 23, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday tossed a suit accusing chemical company Croda Inc. of releasing carcinogenic emissions into the air that allegedly put south Wilmington residents at risk, saying the proposed class can't collect damages for diseases they don't have. Because lead plaintiff Catherine Baker and her neighbors aren't currently sick, and are only fearing an increased risk of being sick in the future, she lacks standing to sue under Delaware tort law, U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote in an order dismissing the suit without prejudice. "Fearing an increased risk of disease is understandable, but it is a legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS