PetroSaudi Fights US Bid For Protective Order

By Caleb Drickey (November 23, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- A unit of PetroSaudi on Monday slammed the U.S. government's attempt to block its collection of a $380 million arbitral award, accusing the government of attempting to strong-arm foreign parties in a hypocritical attempt to seize allegedly embezzled funds. Arguing that the U.S. government expressly gave it permission to seek the guidance of British courts, PetroSaudi Oil Services Venezuela Ltd. defended its decision to ask for a U.K. judge's permission to continue to withdraw $1 million per month from a contested award fund, "Notwithstanding explicit invitation by the government to seek the type of guidance that it did, the government hypocritically...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS