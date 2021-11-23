Olympic Skater Seeks To Ice Claim Of Fraudulent Token Sales

By Elise Hansen (November 23, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- Retired Olympic speed skater Apolo Ohno asked a California federal court to toss allegations that a cryptocurrency company he co-founded violated U.S. securities laws and defrauded investors after raising close to $50 million in token sales. Ohno said on Monday that the case was filed too late and doesn't specify any misrepresentations he may have made that would have misled investors. The complaint, filed in August, is spearheaded by buyers of Hybrid Trade Ltd.'s digital token, known as "Hybrid Tokens," or HYB. The company sold about $50 million worth of the tokens in the first half of 2018, saying it was...

