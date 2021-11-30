Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Says BGI Owes Illumina $8M For Infringing DNA Patents

By Hannah Albarazi (November 30, 2021, 11:16 PM EST) -- A California federal jury determined Tuesday that four out of five of Illumina's patents behind its next-generation genome-sequencing technology were valid, finding that Illumina's Chinese rival BGI Genomics and its subsidiaries willfully infringed the patents and must pay Illumina $8 million in damages, according to a person familiar with the case.

After about a week of deliberations, the jury determined that BGI — China's largest provider of sequencing services — willfully infringed Illumina's patents, while also determining that Illumina's U.S. Patent No. 7,541,444 is invalid as obvious, the source said.

Illumina, in an emailed statement to Law360 on Wednesday, said the company is "pleased that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!