Jury Says BGI Owes Illumina $8M For Infringing DNA Patents

By Hannah Albarazi (November 30, 2021, 11:16 PM EST) -- A California federal jury determined Tuesday that four out of five of Illumina's patents behind its next-generation genome-sequencing technology were valid, finding that Illumina's Chinese rival BGI Genomics and its subsidiaries willfully infringed the patents and must pay Illumina $8 million in damages, according to a person familiar with the case. After about a week of deliberations, the jury determined that BGI — China's largest provider of sequencing services — willfully infringed Illumina's patents, while also determining that Illumina's U.S. Patent No. 7,541,444 is invalid as obvious, the source said. Illumina, in an emailed statement to Law360 on Wednesday, said the company is "pleased that...

