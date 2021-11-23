Photog Wants High Court Review Of U. Of Houston IP Fight

By Adam Lidgett (November 23, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- A photographer wants the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate the Texas Supreme Court's finding that the University of Houston's unauthorized use of one of his images doesn't amount to a per se taking of his copyright. Jim Olive filed a petition with the high court asking that they take up his appeal of a June 18 ruling against him. The Texas Supreme Court said that since Olive still held the right to his own copyright and could stop others from using it, it wasn't an unconstitutional taking akin to physical property being taken. But Olive said that decision should be reversed...

