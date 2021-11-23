Albertsons Left COVID Pay Out Of Overtime Rate, Worker Says

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 23, 2021, 6:04 PM EST) -- Grocery store chain Albertsons failed to factor the appreciation pay it offered to its workers during the coronavirus pandemic into their overtime pay, resulting in an underpayment of wages, a worker said Monday in a proposed collective action. Louisiana worker Brenda Lee Green Johnson said Delaware-based Albertsons violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to add to workers' base pay the $2 per hour appreciation hazard pay it introduced during the pandemic, reducing their overtime pay. "Defendant had a policy and practice of willfully refusing to pay plaintiff and all collective action members the legally required amount of overtime compensation...

