Bondholders Target Citgo Over $118M Venezuelan Debt

By Clark Mindock (November 24, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- Bondholders say they've waited patiently and deserve a tentative attachment on $118 million worth of Citgo's parent company's stock, arguing that the Venezuela-owned companies they say owe them money are essentially the country's "alter egos." Bondholders ACL Investments Ltd. and others asked a Delaware federal court Monday to grant their request for an attachment of PDV Holding Inc. stock pending a license issued from the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The bondholders said that, while that extra step is required due to the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela and related sanctions, the case before...

