Jury Says White Supremacists Owe $26M For 'Unite The Right'

By Craig Clough (November 23, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- More than a dozen white supremacist individuals and organizations were ordered by a Virginia federal jury Tuesday to pay roughly $26 million to nine people who said the racists were responsible for injuries they suffered during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville that erupted into street violence. The jury deadlocked on two federal conspiracy counts, but found all the defendant individuals and organizations liable under state law for undertaking a conspiracy to cause harm and violence, while some individual leaders were found liable for committing racial, religious or ethnic harassment or violence. The total amount owed for the various...

