Court Says Ind. County Sign Standards Are Speech-Barring

By Katryna Perera (November 23, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge permanently banned an Indiana county on Tuesday from setting certain restrictions and enforcing a permit requirement on outdoor signs, siding with a business claiming that certain provisions of the current enforced sign standards are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II's order came after GEFT Outdoor LLC, a company that buys and leases land, sued Monroe County, Indiana, after it denied the company's application to erect a digital billboard on one of its own properties. GEFT alleged that the county's "sign standards" and ordinances violated the First Amendment and had previously moved for summary judgment on...

