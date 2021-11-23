Surgery Partners Gets $45M In Settlement With HIG, Bain

By Leslie Pappas (November 23, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Investors in Surgery Partners Inc. who sued HIG Capital LLC and Bain Capital Investors LLC over a $760 million acquisition of a surgery center in 2017 have settled their claims for $45 million, the parties told the Delaware Chancery Court in a filing Tuesday. Under the proposed settlement, which still requires court approval, Surgery Partners will get $45 million in cash. Bain will pay $12.5 million and HIG will pay $32.5 million, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The settlement resolves a derivative class action filed shortly after Surgery Partners acquired National Surgical Healthcare Inc. using a financing arrangement that resulted...

