Michigan Hospital Group Reaches Deal To Wrap Up ERISA Suit

By Grace Elletson (November 23, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- A group of health care workers has struck a deal to end a proposed class action alleging a Michigan hospital system violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by mismanaging employees' retirement plan into a more than $10 million loss. The parties, Bronson Healthcare Group Inc. and hospital employees Susan Gleason and Candi Gabrielse, notified a federal judge Monday that they had reached a settlement in principle that would resolve the suit, and said they expect to file a motion to preliminarily approve the settlement before or on Dec. 20. "The parties are collaborating on a comprehensive settlement agreement and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS