Seafood Biz Owner Gets Probation For H-2B Visa Fraud

By Alyssa Aquino (November 24, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- A federal judge sentenced a Maryland seafood wholesaler to three years of probation and a $240,000 fine after its owner admitted the company effectively underpaid its H-2B guest workers by having them perform work outside the scope of their visas. U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander also ordered Phillip J. "Jamie" Harrington III, the owner of Captain Phip's Seafood Inc., to serve one year of probation, complete 100 hours of community service and pay $15,000 after he pled guilty to a separate charge of employing undocumented workers, according to a Tuesday announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice. "In addition, Judge Hollander...

