Surgical Robot Co. Must Face Instruments Antitrust Claims

By Nadia Dreid (November 24, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Medical robot maker Intuitive Surgical cannot walk away from claims that it's tripped over antitrust laws by making it nearly impossible for other companies to repair or refurbish instruments its robots use during surgeries, a California federal court declared Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria allowed the case to move forward almost entirely, saying he found the robot company's arguments for dismissing the suit "mostly unconvincing." "Perhaps there are pro-competitive justifications for the alleged conduct that could carry the day at summary judgment or trial," the judge wrote. "But no such justifications are before the court at this early stage in...

