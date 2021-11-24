Civil Rights Orgs Weigh In On 11th Circ. Bathroom Policy Case

By Rosie Manins (November 24, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- The National Women's Law Center and 50 other civil rights organizations have jointly urged the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a finding that a Florida school board's gender-based bathroom policy is unconstitutional. The law center and various organizations advocating for equal rights among students sought on Tuesday to have their say as amici curiae in the federal appellate court's en banc rehearing of an appeal by the School Board of St. Johns County. A split three-judge Eleventh Circuit panel has twice affirmed a Florida district court's ruling in favor of former Nease High School student Drew Adams, in his case against the...

