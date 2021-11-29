Mich. Tribe Asks Supreme Court To Review Reservation Ruling

By Victoria McKenzie (November 29, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Sixth Circuit decision that found an 1855 treaty did not create a federal Indian reservation for the tribe, calling the ruling an "affront to the band's history" and a threat to other Michigan tribes. In a petition docketed Friday, the tribe said the circuit court's erroneous decision "will shape jurisdiction in 140,000 acres of northern Michigan," strip it of the sovereign rights tied to reservation status and sow confusion nationwide about the meaning of the word "reservation" in treaties. In May, a three-judge panel...

