Attys Get $3.9M Fee In Settlement Of Kellogg Cereal Label Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (November 24, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- A California federal judge finalized attorney fees worth nearly $3.9 million in a settlement that ended a class action against Kellogg Sales Co. over misleading cereal box labels. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Tuesday approved the award for Jack Fitzgerald PC and Jackson & Foster LLC that gives them 30% of the $13 million settlement heading to cereal buyers in California. On top of that, the court granted reimbursements to the firms worth $1.1 million in out-of-pocket expenses they incurred during the nearly five years of litigation. The approved deal resolves lead plaintiff Stephen Hadley's August 2016 lawsuit that alleges...

