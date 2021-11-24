Feds Say Ex-USPTO Head Immune From Bias Suit

By Andrew Karpan (November 24, 2021, 3:12 PM EST) -- The federal government has told a Tennessee federal court that former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee and other officials are immune from facing claims that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges had biased the review system in favor of Lee's previous employer, Google. Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice used a 40-page filing on Tuesday to rebut a lawsuit lodged in August by a computer programmer named Martin David Hoyle and his company, B.E. Technology LLC. Hoyle is suing Lee and a number of current and former administrative patent judges employed by the agency over decisions that...

