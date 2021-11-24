U. Of Miami Inks $1.85M Settlement In ERISA Class Suit

By Carolina Bolado (November 24, 2021, 2:48 PM EST) -- The University of Miami has agreed to pay $1.85 million to settle a proposed class suit brought by current and former employees who say the college's $1 billion retirement plan was saddled with excessive fees. The plaintiffs asked a Florida federal judge on Nov. 23 to approve the deal, which, in addition to the cash payment, also includes structural safeguards to protect the retirement savings for the nearly 16,000 current and former employees in the class. The deal is the "product of hard-fought litigation, which included substantial motion practice, discovery, the retention of knowledgeable and qualified experts who performed damage analyses,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS