U. Of Miami Inks $1.85M Settlement In ERISA Class Suit

By Carolina Bolado (November 24, 2021, 2:48 PM EST) -- The University of Miami has agreed to pay $1.85 million to settle a proposed class suit brought by current and former employees who say the college's $1 billion retirement plan was saddled with excessive fees.

The plaintiffs asked a Florida federal judge on Nov. 23 to approve the deal, which, in addition to the cash payment, also includes structural safeguards to protect the retirement savings for the nearly 16,000 current and former employees in the class.

The deal is the "product of hard-fought litigation, which included substantial motion practice, discovery, the retention of knowledgeable and qualified experts who performed damage analyses,...

