Soccer Club Says Mishcon Cost It Appeal In Player Dispute

By Richard Crump (November 25, 2021, 2:56 PM GMT) -- A professional English soccer club that lost a long-running legal battle with a former player has said its case could have been salvaged if law firm Mishcon de Reya had acknowledged its alleged failure to correctly file an appeal. Sunderland Association Football Club said in a legal filing at the High Court on Monday that the Court of Arbitration for Sport would have been more likely to reinstate its appeal if Mishcon had been "candid" from the outset about why it allegedly missed the deadline for filing the challenge. Sunderland sued Mishcon for £20 million ($26.6 million) in August, alleging that negligence...

