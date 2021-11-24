Philips Ordered To Identify Key Claims Before 3G, 4G IP Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 24, 2021, 6:56 PM GMT) -- A judge ordered Philips to clearly identify elements of two mobile phone technology patents it asserts are independently valid, saying Wednesday that its looming infringement trial against a Chinese phone maker is at "severe risk" of being "derailed" without that information. High Court Judge James Mellor made the demand during a directions hearing in preparation for the trial, scheduled to start mid-February 2022. "You've never actually specified which claims you assert to have independent validity," the judge said during the video-conference hearing. Philips' lawsuit against Xiaomi Inc. — and its British arm Xiaomi Technology (UK) Ltd. and subsidiaries — accuses the firm...

