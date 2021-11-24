Westlake Pays $1.2B For Epoxy Biz Of Davis Polk-Led Hexion

By Benjamin Horney (November 24, 2021, 3:32 PM EST) -- Chemical and plastics manufacturer Westlake Chemical Corp. will pay roughly $1.2 billion to acquire the global epoxy business of Davis Polk-advised specialty chemicals maker Hexion Inc., the companies said Wednesday. The acquisition adds to Texas-based Westlake's portfolio in Rotterdam with the purchase of the Netherlands-based business called Hexion Epoxy, which makes specialty resins, coatings and composites for a variety of uses, including on wind turbine blades and lightweight automotive structural components, according to a statement. Hexion Epoxy also serves industries like nonresidential construction, industrial, electrical and aerospace. For the year-long period ending Sept. 30, 2021, the business posted net sales of...

