PTAB To Eye Patent Cloudflare Offered 'Bounty' To Help Kill

By Britain Eakin (November 24, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- Cloudflare Inc. has persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board for the second time in less than a week to review a Sable Networks Inc. data flow patent asserted against it in a Texas federal infringement suit after offering $100,000 to anyone who could help the company strike down the patents. In a decision Tuesday, the PTAB rejected Sable's bid for the board to use its discretion to deny the petition in light of the parallel litigation in the Western District of Texas and said Cloudflare showed a reasonable likelihood it would succeed in invalidating at least one of the 32...

