DOL Benefits Arm Recoveries Dip To $2.4B In 2021

By Grace Elletson (November 24, 2021, 3:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Employee Benefits Security Administration announced Tuesday that it has recovered more than $2.4 billion in direct payments to plans, participants and beneficiaries in fiscal year 2021, a decrease from the past two years. The $2.4 billion recovery is a 23% decrease from 2020's $3.1 billion total — a record-breaking year for EBSA, largely due to an increase in enforcement actions. In 2019, EBSA brought in $2.6 billion, a 60% increase from 2018's $1.6 billion recovery due to the agency's efforts to locate retirement plan participants who weren't receiving benefits, according to the agency. Most of 2021's...

