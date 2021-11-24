Justices To Review When Lawmakers Can Intervene In Cases

By Jimmy Hoover (November 24, 2021, 4:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will decide whether the North Carolina General Assembly can intervene in defense of the state's photo ID requirement for voting, taking up legal questions that, according to the lawmakers, "strike at the heart of a state's sovereign authority to designate agents to represent its interests in court." North Carolina's speaker of the House and Senate president pro tempore are appealing the Fourth Circuit's decision to bar them from stepping in to defend state law S.B. 824. (iStock.com/bloodua) The speaker of the North Carolina House and president pro tempore of its Senate are appealing a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS