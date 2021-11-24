2 Firms Want To Lead, Combine XL Fleet Merger Suits In Del.

By Rose Krebs (November 24, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- Grant & Eisenhofer PA and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC have agreed to a stipulation that would consolidate two lawsuits filed in Delaware Chancery Court over a $1 billion merger that created XL Fleet Corp., and are seeking to serve as co-lead counsel for the proposed shareholder class. In a stipulation and proposed order filed with Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick on Tuesday, the two firms said they "agree that the related actions involve the same subject matter and [the] same common questions of law and fact and that the administration of justice will be served by consolidating the related actions."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS