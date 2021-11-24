Airport Insurer Says $26M Gas Poisoning Verdict Not Covered

By Morgan Conley (November 24, 2021, 5:14 PM EST) -- A $26.5 million jury verdict recently leveled against a Rhode Island airport for a carbon monoxide poisoning incident that injured two workers doesn't qualify for coverage because of a pollutant exclusion in the airport's policy, its insurer argued in federal court. Commerce and Industry Insurance Co. sued the owner of Rhode Island's T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island federal court Tuesday, seeking a declaration that it isn't obligated to cover the airport's legal bills after a Rhode Island state jury hit it with a $26.5 million verdict in September. The jury awarded two Transportation Security Administration employees and one of...

