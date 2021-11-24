EU Opens In-Depth Probe Of Technical Foam Deal

By Matthew Perlman (November 24, 2021, 6:25 PM EST) -- European enforcers have opened an in-depth investigation into Greiner AG's unsolicited offer to purchase technical foam manufacturer Recticel SA over concerns about competition for the supply of products used in the automotive, construction and clothing industries, among others. The European Commission said in a statement Wednesday that its preliminary concerns about the deal center on prices and choice for polyester- or polyether-based flexible foams made by both companies that are used for a variety of applications. Enforcers flagged the supply of foam rolls and noise, vibration, and harshness reducing foams, as well as filter foams, sold in Austria, Germany, Poland and...

