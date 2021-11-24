Roblox Sues YouTuber For $1.6M Over False Terrorist Threats

By Hannah Albarazi (November 24, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- Online gaming platform Roblox Inc. sued a YouTube personality for $1.65 million in damages in California federal court on Tuesday, accusing him of amassing a "cybermob" that temporarily shut down its October developers conference in San Francisco with false claims of terrorist threats. California-based Roblox Corp. claims 24-year-old Kentucky resident Benjamin Robert Simon, also known as Ruben Sim, violated anti-hacking laws and breached the Roblox user contract. Simon has encouraged and committed unlawful acts designed to injure Roblox and its users, the company alleges in its complaint. Roblox says Simon posted "false and misleading terrorist threats to discourage Roblox users from...

