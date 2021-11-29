US Inventor Tells 5th Circ. It Can Sue Over PTAB Fintiv Policy

By Britain Eakin (November 29, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- US Inventor has told the Fifth Circuit that U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap wrongly concluded the group lacked standing to challenge Patent Trial and Appeal Board precedent allowing the board to deny patent reviews when there is co-pending district court litigation. In an opening brief filed Nov. 24, US Inventor and the patent owners that sued alongside the nonprofit to temporarily block the policy known as NHK and Fintiv, said Judge Gilstrap erred in determining that the group faced no concrete injury from the policy allowing otherwise meritorious patent challenges to be denied, and so they didn't have standing to sue....

