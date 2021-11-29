Exxon Looks To Dodge Permian Basin Class Action

By Clark Mindock (November 29, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- Exxon asked a Texas federal judge to toss a proposed securities class action, arguing that investors can't sue over forward-looking projections that ultimately missed the mark when the COVID-19 pandemic rocked global markets. The oil giant said in a motion to dismiss filed Wednesday that the investors couldn't file securities suits against it for the projections, since they hadn't alleged actionable misrepresentations to overcome Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. The company also said that the proposed class had actually proven that some of its estimates were reliable for things like the efficiency of its drilling processes. Stockholder Mendi...

