Apple Wins 3rd Contest In War Over 3G, 4G Patents

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 25, 2021, 2:21 PM GMT) -- The High Court ruled on Thursday that a patent owned by three subsidiaries of the PanOptis group for technology used in 3G and 4G wireless devices is obvious and uninventive and therefore invalid, handing Apple a win in its protracted legal battle with the units. The High Court ruling is the third in a set of four technical trials over allegations that Apple is infringing patents owned by the PanOptis group. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Judge Richard Meade ruled at the High Court that a patent held by Optis Cellular Technology LLC, Optis Wireless Technology LLC and Unwired Planet International Ltd. —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS