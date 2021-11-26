FCA Centralizes Decisions To Act Faster For Consumers

By Najiyya Budaly (November 26, 2021, 12:49 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog said on Friday that it has handed powers to its senior managers to allow them to make more regulatory decisions to ensure that it can act faster to protect consumers, firms and the markets from harm. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has reformed its decision-making process so that its staff can make more rulings against individuals and firms that do not meet its rules. The move will take responsibility for less contentious cases away from the Regulatory Decisions Committee, which is chosen by the FCA's board but acts separately. Bringing the process in-house will allow the FCA's senior...

