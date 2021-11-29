'Indecipherable' Medicare Law Leaves High Court Flummoxed

By Jeff Overley (November 29, 2021, 11:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struggled to solve a notorious mathematical muddle involving Medicare reimbursement for hospitals serving lower-income Americans, with several justices expressing bewilderment over legislative text that has spawned decades of litigation. Confessions of confusion emerged throughout 70 minutes of oral arguments over a formula used to calculate billions of dollars in special payments for hospitals with large indigent populations. Monday's arguments had barely begun when Justice Clarence Thomas foreshadowed the dizzying dialogue ahead, saying he had a quick question to ask "before we get bogged down in this indecipherable language." .subhed-state {font-size:22px;color:#00427F;text-transform:uppercase;} .sidebar .hed { font-size: 20pt;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS