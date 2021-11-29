Smoke Shop May Get Award Over Bong Maker's Sanctions Bid

By Sarah Jarvis (November 29, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- A retailer named Stinky's Smoke Shop, which was facing trademark claims from a litigious bong maker, has convinced a federal magistrate judge it should receive an award for expenses it incurred fighting a now-withdrawn sanctions bid from the bong maker. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson said in a Nov. 24 opinion that Dutch company Sream Inc., which filed a sanctions motion against the Texas-based smoke shop in February but moved to dismiss it the following month, should not have filed its motion in the first place. So Stinky's shouldn't have to bear the expense of responding to that withdrawn...

