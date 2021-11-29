Walmart Mint Fudge Cookies Missing Mint, Fudge, Suit Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 29, 2021, 1:48 PM EST) -- Walmart is defrauding consumers by selling mint fudge cookies that contain neither real mint nor fudge ingredients, according to a proposed class action filed against the retail giant in Illinois federal court. Eugene DeMaso filed the lawsuit in the Northern District of Illinois on Sunday, claiming that the retailer's Great Value brand falsely advertises its mint fudge cookies, which include vegetable oils — not the typical dairy ingredients commonly used in fudge — and a synthetic version of mint instead of the real thing. "The product lacks essential fudge ingredients because it does not contain any dairy ingredients and substitutes lower quality...

