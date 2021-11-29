Eversheds-Led Cannabis REIT Launches Plans For $106M IPO

By Andrew McIntyre (November 29, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- Cannabis real estate investment trust Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance set terms Monday for an initial public offering that could raise $106 million at midpoint and detailed a separate $7.5 million private placement with guidance from Eversheds Sutherland and underwriters counsel Cozen O'Connor. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc., which provides loans to cannabis firms, plans to sell 6.25 million shares priced between $16 and $18 a share. If the underwriters exercise in full an option to purchase an additional 937,500 shares, the company would sell a total of 7,187,500 shares, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

