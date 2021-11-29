Electric Vehicle Biz Makes Plans For $150M IPO

By McCord Pagan (November 29, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- Electric vehicle and charging station company Phoenix Motorcars made public its plans Monday for a $150 million initial public offering guided by Loeb & Loeb LLP and underwriters' counsel Pryor Cashman LLP. Anaheim, California-based Phoenix Motor Inc. did not include details of the number of shares it will offer or the price they would be sold at in its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but did say proceeds from the IPO will be used for matters including funding its research and development, expanding its intellectual property portfolio and for general corporate purposes. "Since our inception, we have been...

