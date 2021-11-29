CBD Company Slammed With ADA Suit Over Website Access

By Katryna Perera (November 29, 2021, 5:47 PM EST) -- A proposed class of legally blind customers sued CBD products company Prospect Farms Hemp Sales LLC in New York federal court on Monday alleging that the company has violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide an accessible website. Plaintiff Rasheta Bunting brings the suit on behalf of all legally blind individuals within the United States who have attempted to access Prospect Farms' website during the relevant statutory period but have been unable to purchase goods or services offered by the company due to the limitations on the website. According to the complaint, Bunting is a visually impaired and...

