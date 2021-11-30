Eatery Urges Zurich To Cover $1.75M FLSA Suit Settlement

By Ganesh Setty (November 30, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. must be on the hook for an employment collective action settlement after it "suddenly went silent" during negotiations and reneged on its promises to pay defense costs in the suit, a Tex-Mex restaurant chain told a Kansas federal court. Kansas-based Jose Pepper's Restaurants LLC and its chief operating officer Edward Gieselman said in an amended complaint Nov. 24 that they relied on Zurich's promises to defend the collective action brought by one of the restaurant's servers, Kira Florece, who alleged that the restaurant violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to adequately pay minimum wage and overtime....

