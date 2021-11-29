Judge Unsure About Letter As Fix For Boy Scout Email Row

By Rick Archer (November 29, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge questioned Monday whether she had the authority to order a pair of feuding law firms in the Boy Scouts of America's case to send a joint letter as a proposed fix to an explosive email that stoked fears the vote on a Chapter 11 plan had been tainted. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein asked counsel for the case's official tort claimants committee what legal authority backed its proposal that she order attorney Thomas Kosnoff and Eisenberg Rothweiler Winkler Eisenberg & Jeck PC to communicate with their clients. "I'm not sure who is entitled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS