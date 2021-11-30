Nutter Adds Boston Fed Associate GC As Banking Partner

By Emma Cueto (November 30, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- Boston-based Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP has brought on a former vice president and associate general counsel with the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston as a partner in its banking and financial services practice group. Christine Docherty joins the firm after almost 10 years at the Federal Reserve and plans to focus her practice on representing banking clients on issues such as enforcement and regulatory matters, mergers and acquisitions, and new bank formation, according to an announcement on Monday. Docherty told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that she was approached by Nutter and was attracted to the firm because of its strong...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS